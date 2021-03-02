AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Tuesday’s report continues an improving trend in which 38 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,894 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; two who are 41-50 years old; and none over the age of 50.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths in the county.
COVID-19 cases, positivity and deaths continue to run at low levels across the state, as vaccine distribution continues to expand.
On Tuesday, Indiana logged 537 new cases of COVID-19, about the same as Monday and continuing to run below numbers from a week ago.
The difference between Tuesday and Monday, however, is that testing was up a bit at slightly over 20,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.63% on the day.
Positivity has been under the state’s benchmark of 5% for the past 22 days, and positivity has been under 3% for eight of the past 10 days, as positivity has hit record lows recently.
Statewide hospitalizations remained about the same at 765 patients in treatment, which is within the range of where hospitalizations were running between June and October 2020, when patient numbers generally ran between 600-900 people.
The state logged 30 deaths Tuesday, which is below the February monthly average of 37 deaths per day but a little higher than the seven-day average of 25 deaths per day over the last week.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen substantially in recent months, as vaccinations have been distributed to the oldest Hoosiers, who are the most vulnerable to serious illness or death from the virus.
So far, about 70% of people 65 and older have either received or signed up to get a vaccination. The state expanded shots to Hoosiers 60-64 last week and expanded to people 55-59 on Tuesday.
Indiana next will expand to Hoosiers 50-54, although no timetable has been set for when those people will become eligible.
Locally, counties continue to see few cases day-to-day.
Tuesday, Steuben County had five cases, Noble County logged four new cases and LaGrange County had just one.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area.
Looking ahead to new color-coded county ratings releasing Wednesday, counties should remain a mix of blues and yellows, the two best ratings.
LaGrange County looks poised to stay blue for the third-straight week, as cases have been minimal and positivity is still below 5%. Noble County also may drop to blue, as positivity is below 5%, so it will depend on the last week’s case counts.
DeKalb and Steuben counties appear as if they’ll stay yellow, as positivity for both is sitting between 5-10%. Cases have been down, but likely not by enough to push those counties into blue ratings.
