AUBURN — One driver was hurt in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Eckhart Avenue and East 7th Street around 6:42 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Police reported.
Abiola O. Izekor, 32, of Manor, Texas, complained of pain in her chest and hand and told police she was pregnant. She was examined by EMS personnel, but declined transportation to the hospital.
According to a police report, Izekor was driving a 2013 Honda CRV, which collided with a 2009 Lincoln MKX, driven by Thoma L. Bry, 54, of Auburn. Bry was not injured.
Bry and two witnesses said Izekor turned onto Eckhart Avenue and turned around to re-enter East 7th Street.
Total damage was estimated to be between $10,001-$25,000.
