AUBURN — “This ride makes that ‘never forgotten’ a reality,” said Susie Matteson-Thomas, as she waited for the 21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride to arrive in Auburn Wednesday afternoon.
The annual ride around the state honors fallen police officers and raises money for their families.
Matteson-Thomas’ husband, Fort Wayne Police officer Bradley Matteson, was killed Oct. 5, 2000. He was returning from a service call when he was involved in a vehicle accident and succumbed to his injuries.
Matteson-Thomas lives in Fort Wayne but works in Auburn, where she was able to greet the ride. For 20 years, she has prepared the riders’ lunch at the Fort Wayne stop.
“I get to see my friends who ride, and greet them in my second hometown of Auburn,” she said with a smile.
“I’m amazed at what they do for our families.”
Matteson-Thomas said the ride brings together the families of fallen officers as well as forging relationships between the families and riders.
“They are never forgotten,” she said of the fallen officers.
“They are discussed and honored.”
As she heard the police siren that heralded the ride’s arrival, she eagerly took her spot on the roadside to greet them.
“This gives me chills,” she said.
“It’s so exciting.”
Others greeting the riders Wednesday included Julia Reinhard of Hamilton, whose nephew, Jason M. Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2001 while serving as a member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He was shot in the line of duty during an ambush and was killed. Baker’s story was related during Wednesday’s rest stop and memorial service.
Also attending were Dorothy Miner and Susan Young, the mother and sister of Avilla Marshal William D. Miner Jr., who was shot and killed while in the line of duty on May 28, 1983. It was Young’s first time to attend the memorial service.
“It’s good that people get together to honor those who gave their life to save others,” she said.
The children of Indiana State Police trooper Don Turner, who was killed while helping a tow truck operator on an icy highway south of Auburn in 1956, also were among the crowd.
Cops Cycling for Survivors President Monica Zahasky said it was the group’s honor to ride around the state in honor and memory of the fallen officers.
Noting that Wednesday was day three of the 13-day ride, she told the families that gathered, “The pain and suffering we feel for 13 days is nothing to what you feel on a daily basis.”
The 13-day ride will cover over 1,000 miles. Wednesday’s leg of the ride began in Bluffton and ended in Angola. Today’s journey from Angola will end in South Bend. The ride is scheduled to conclude July 23 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.
