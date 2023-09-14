AUBURN — A Kendallville man was sentenced to six years of incarceration for dealing in methamphetamine by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.

Donald Richards, 53, of the 2700 block of East U.S. 6, pleaded guilty to the amended Level 3 felony as part of a plea agreement. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 2 felony.

