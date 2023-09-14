AUBURN — A Kendallville man was sentenced to six years of incarceration for dealing in methamphetamine by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Donald Richards, 53, of the 2700 block of East U.S. 6, pleaded guilty to the amended Level 3 felony as part of a plea agreement. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 2 felony.
Brown sentenced Richards to 15 years of incarceration, with nine years suspended and six years to serve as a direct commitment to community corrections on work release. Richards also was placed on probation and received credit for 203 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Richards’ attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, said Richards has been placed on work release in the past and has performed well.
Richards told the court he would fulfill his obligations if placed on work release.
“I just want to be better,” he added.
“I humbly request this. I will put forth the effort.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said the court has flexibility in sentencing, with prison, community corrections and probation all “on the table.”
Blythe said he was concerned that Richards keeps testing positive for illegal substances.
“It simply has to stop,” Blythe said.
“He has to address the problem. If he doesn’t, there’s a lot more time the court could sanction him for.”
Brown also expressed concern about Richards’ substance abuse and continued use.
“At some point you’ve got to pick yourself up by the bootstraps ... commit to clearing your act up,” Brown told Richards.
“You mess up, you’re going for 15 (years),” Brown added.
“Don, the ball is in your court — the biggest game you will have played.”
As a term of probation, Richards must spend time in a half-way house.
As part of the plea agreement, probation in an unrelated case was closed, with Richards found to have paid child support he owed in full.
