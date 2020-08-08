WATERLOO — As DeKalb Central schools prepare to reopen Monday, the DeKalb Central school board approved revisions to its reopening plan during a special meeting Thursday.
Schools are scheduled to reopen for in-person and virtual/remote instruction. To date, 18.2% of students have chosen the virtual/remote option to begin the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Steve Teders said in a memorandum to the board dated Thursday.
In July, the board unanimously approved the reopening schools plan, and much preparation and work has been conducted since, Teders said. Each new day brings adjustments and updates, he added.
Revisions approved Tuesday include:
• adjustments to health protocols and symptoms impacting consideration for exclusion from school;
• adding a section on medical inquiries that states the district will share as much as possible while keeping in mind federal privacy laws;
• adjusting a section on masks to comply with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order requiring masks for grades 3-12, while strongly recommending masks for pre-kindergarten to grade 2;
• a student or nonstudent must be fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 24 hours before returning to school;
• contact tracing and communication will be a joint effort between the DeKalb County Health Department and school district; and
• details on spectators at competitions after Aug. 14 will be worked out locally.
Teders said the district will continue to “tweak and fine-tune” the plan moving forward.
“Our buildings are doing everything they can to accommodate the needs of students and the needs of our families,” Teders said.
He said the biggest change to the plan is the mask mandate for grades 3-12.
“I think our students will rise to whatever we expect of them,” he added.
The board also approved suspending the district’s Wednesday morning one-hour delayed start time, which in the past has been used for professional development throughout the district each week.
School hours will be 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for DeKalb High and Middle schools and 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for elementary schools.
“We are hopeful that a consistent start time five days per week will help alleviate families making alternative arrangements on Wednesday mornings. Our transportation department will benefit from this change as it continues to make arrangements to properly distance students on the bus, and we will gain an hour of instruction per week in each of our schools,” Teders said. “As a district we will re-evaluate in September but are confident this action will immediately help our families.”
Teders said professional development for all staff members is “vital,” and the district will continue to explore other options and opportunities to provide quality professional development.
Board member Greg Lantz said parents he has spoken with are relieved about the Wednesday-morning change.
The board went on to approve temporary COVID-19 employment extensions, including increasing work hours of four custodians from four hours a day to six hours a day for the 2020-21 school year.
“This will help both during the day when children are in the building and at night when the deep cleaning is being completed,” said Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
Other employment extensions include an increase in secretarial hours at Waterloo and Country Meadow elementary schools, which will cost as much as $14,050, and a one-time extension of up to five additional days for two middle school counselors to complete student scheduling, costing as much as $2,770 if all days are used.
The board approved using Leaders Staffing to fill up to 15 full-time temporary custodial positions to help provide additional COVID-19 cleaning protocols. The cost of filling all 15 positions for the entire school year will cost an estimated $427,000, Snider said. Funding may be possible through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the board heard.
In other business Thursday:
• The board approved a contractural agreement for mental health services with the Otis R. Bowen Center for Human Services. The Bowen Center will continue to provide three pre-paid sessions for each eligible student who is referred for the service. The cost for the continued services for the 2020-21 school year is $7,210 and will be covered by a prior grant from the United Way of DeKalb County, said Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn.
• The board also approved an agreement with the Bowen Center that will provide Bowen Center staff members to serve as skills coaches to individual Medicaid-eligible students. The service will take place outside of the regular school day.
• The board voted to accept a $1,500 grant from the United Way of DeKalb County. The money will be used to purchase items for a sensory support program at Country Meadow.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of J.R. Watson custodian Tonya Freed. The board also accepted the resignations of: middle school head girls track coach and intramural coordinator Jamie Marley; DeKalb High School teacher Jason Bodnar; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Julie Heimach; middle school paraprofessional Mark Beckmann; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Jennifer Matten; high school special education teacher Lori Wolf; part-time speech pathologist Gwen Vanderbosch; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Susan Whittington; food service employee Christine Woodward; bus driver Emily Prosser; and high school paraprofessional Amanda Kelley.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo paraprofessionals Dawn Runyon, Janelle Hills, Kyle DeKoninck, Jamie Cox and Megan Gibson; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessionals Kris Christian, Allison Ells and Brandy Vetter; middle school physical education teacher Mark Beckmann; McKenney-Harrison third-grade teacher Melissa Koenemann; middle school paraprofessional Heather Chitwood; part-time speech pathologist Lisa Lanphere; sixth-grade volleyball coach Amy Norton; eighth-grade assistant football coach Mike Jackson; McKenney-Harrison fifth-grade teacher Michael Trentacosti; and J.R. Watson paraprofessionals Amanda Dunaway and Emily LaRue.
