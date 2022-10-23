Police investigating car-house crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO — No one inside a Waterloo home was injured when a vehicle crashed into their house just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
The home is located at 345 W. Union St. (U.S. 6) in Waterloo. The driver of the 2019 Mitsubishi Outland, Angelica Valle, 24, of New Haven, sustained facial injuries, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported in a news release.
An investigation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated is in progress, the police department said.
At 4:54 a.m. Sunday, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle into a home. Valle was the only occupant of the vehicle. She had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital by Parkview EMS.
Damage to the vehicle, yard and residence are estimated at $100,000, police said. U.S. 6 was closed for about 15 minutes.
The Waterloo Marshal’s Department was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.