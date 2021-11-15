AUBURN — A commissioners tax certificate sale in 2022 will hopefully rid the county of over $767,000 in back taxes and liens on over 100 properties that didn’t sell during the 2021 DeKalb County tax sale.
DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox came to the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday suggesting the possibility of the certificate sale.
“We had a really decent tax sale,” she said.
Of the 201 properties that were on the original tax sale list, only 103 went unclaimed after the Oct. 27 tax sale.
Wilcox described the majority of those properties remaining as “junk parcels” — ones that have high dollar amounts owed on them that nobody wants.
Of those 103 properties, 91 of them have been up for tax sale several times, with some of them dating several years.
She said she has had inquiries on some of the properties that didn’t sell including nine parcels owned by Kelly Gross, which has over $100,000 in debt on them.
“If we can get them back on the tax rolls, it is better than doing nothing,” she said. “A lot of these properties, the neighbors have been taking care of.”
After some discussion, the commissioners decided to go ahead with the sale to be held in 2022. Commissioner Todd Sanderson suggested a starting bid for the parcels at $25.
One of the properties that didn’t sell during this year’s sale was the Kraft Cemetery located at 4738 C.R. 61 in Wilmington Township. The small, landlocked cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s.
Wilcox reported there is not much history on the cemetery. The commissioners can now transfer the cemetery to Wilmington Township.
The last tax certificate sale was in 2019.
During Monday’s meeting, Brian Humbarger, deputy director of DeKalb County Central Communications, came to the board with a proposal to construct a new county-owned communications tower. The county currently rents space from Auburn Essentials for $8,200 a year.
He suggested using American Rescue Plan dollars to pay for the new tower, which could have a potential price tag of $750,000.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he didn’t believe that the tower would qualify for ARP monies.
Humbarger said the new tower would have benefits to the county who would have all of its communication antennas on one tower. It would also save the county the monthly rental fee from the city.
Humbarger presented two quotes on Monday, one for just the tower with a price tag of $245,000 and the other, which would be 100% turnkey for $750,000.
Before making any decision on the project, Commissioner Watson said he would like to talk with representatives from the city to find out the age and future plans for its tower.
The suggestion was made by Commissioner William Hartman during the meeting that the county and city could possibly do a joint venture on a new tower if there’s is in need of replacement.
DeKalb County Council President Richard Ring, who was in the audience, agreed that discussions need to happen with the city before any decision is made.
