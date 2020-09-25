AUBURN — “It’s official! Halloween’s on,” Auburn Board of Works member Herb Horrom said Thursday morning.
The board approved a request from Auburn Mayor Mike Ley setting the city’s trick-or-treat time for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. The request was presented by the mayor’s executive assistant, Brandy Coburn, because Ley was absent.
Auburn Main Street also announced Thursday the Downtown Auburn Business Association will host trick-or-treating downtown from 4-6 p.m. on the same day.
Safety guidelines include that only wrapped, store-purchased candy may be passed out and that children not be allowed to reach into candy bowls, Coburn said. Those handing out treats should place items into the children’s bags.
“If you are handing out candy, we request that you wear a mask and wash your hands often. Practice social distancing as much as possible. All children should wear a cloth or scary or fun mask,” Coburn added.
Coburn noted that plans can change depending on orders issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb relating to COVID-19.
Female police officer hired
Also Thursday, the board voted to issue a letter of intent to hire Sabine Filippovica as the city’s next police officer.
Lt. Martin McCoy said interviews for a new police officer took place about a year ago, and the board recommended that Filippovica be the next hire.
“But we ran into a little bit of a delay with her citizenship due to COVID,” McCoy said. Filippovica originally is from Latvia.
“So we reached out to Congressman Banks’ office and they assisted us as best they could. I’m happy to report she just received her citizenship last week, so she is now eligible to become a full-time police officer,” McCoy told the board.
McCoy said Filippovica has been working as a reserve officer, but citizenship is required to become a full-time officer.
“If approved, it’s kind of a milestone for Auburn Police Department. It will be the first time they’ve ever had more than one female on staff, ever, and we’re excited to get her,” McCoy said.
He noted that the department currently is fully staffed, but an additional officer position is included in next year’s budget. McCoy said he reached out to Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller, who indicated there is enough money to hire Filippovica this year. Due to the cancellation of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, the department has saved funds that would have been used to pay overtime hours during those major events, the board heard.
At the beginning of the meeting, Horrom asked that a moment of silence be observed for the “very young and well-liked” Garrett High School Assistant Principal Jake Clifford, who died suddenly Wednesday.
