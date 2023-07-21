AUBURN — The City of Auburn hopes to accomplish two tasks at once in separate but related projects.
Tuesday, the council received an update of how the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program grant could be part of that.
The grant would go toward improvements in Memorial Park on the city’s west side, bordered by 15th Street to the north, 20th Street to the south, Hazel Street to the west and Phillip Street to the east.
“Due to the requirements that are connected to some of the funding, the project must be connected to low- to moderate-income census tracks,” Mayor Mike Ley said.
“That was the only one that qualified to meet that condition of the grant,” he said.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council has been hired to administer and process the grant. The architectural and engineering firm of Martin Riley has been hired to develop the plan for Memorial Park.
“We’re to the point where we’re going to start having public hearings and meetings on this HELP grant and really show the public what that looks like,” Ley said. The Memorial Park project has a budget of $1.7 to $1.8 million.
“It might not get it all accomplished because of some of the features that could be envisioned there,” he said. “It may push up to over $2 million or slightly more.
“We’ll get done what we can get done.”
Grant funds can’t be used for parking lots or basketball courts, he noted.
At the same time, the city hopes to remedy a situation at nearby DeKalb Metal Finishing on 15th Street.
“We’ve been discussing that for numerous reasons, but primarily, no. 1, was because of the safety hazard that factory has with the truck docks and trucks being across 15th Street,” Ley said. “There’s been attempts to try and correct that, but it just hasn’t worked.
“Taking a look at the area and talking with DeKalb Metal Finishing, we could entertain this idea that they need some room to the south. Right now, the property to the park is literally almost up against their building,” the mayor explained.
“They need some more room to the south in order to accommodate getting their truck docks turned from the north side of the building to some other connection to the building so those trucks would not be on the street.”
A possible remedy could be to sell approximately 2.7 acres along the south side to DeKalb Metal Finishing.
“If we were to entertain this concept of selling off a chunk of the park, we need to do that separately and ahead of the project, ahead of the grant. We do not want to intermix the sale of any kind of real estate with the grant,” Ley said.
Selling park property would require approval of the city’s park board as well as the council, City Attorney Erik Weber noted.
“We’re really under an obligation to convey to the highest bidder, not just this person is going to be getting it,” Weber said. “That being said, I don’t know who would want 100 feet of property. I don’t know that there would be another bidder per se, but we just have to follow the statute.”
“In my opinion, it matches up with a safety issue the city’s been concerned about for many, many years,” Ley said. “We can address that and spend a couple of million dollars in a park that’s probably been neglected for many, many years and really make a fantastic improvement in the neighborhood.”
“What kind of a timeline do we have with the HELP grant?” council member Emily Prosser asked. “Does that have to happen in a certain timeline or does it go away? If we don’t do this park upgrade in the next five years, whatever that is, is there a timeline?”
“The ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars have to be spent before 2026,” council president Natalie DeWitt responded. “It’s very quick. We’re working diligently.
“Part of the hurdles that we’ve had is to maximize each portion of the dollars,” she continued. “That’s why Memorial Park kind of fit the mold for maximizing all of those dollars.
“We could have picked a different project but we wouldn’t have been able to match all of the dollars because of the qualifications.
“This is kind of the perfect storm,” DeWitt added. “With selling part of that area and getting the semis off the street, I think, is just a huge win for the City of Auburn.”
In 2021, Auburn received the Project HELP grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affair’s (OCRA) Stellar program.
The program helps communities develop a strategic plan for projects that will leave an impact and legacy in the community. Projects could include e-connectivity, promoting community wellness, improving quality of place and strengthening local economies.
In applying for the grant, the city agreed to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars and pay half the salary of a part-time project coordinator at a cost of $20,000 the first year and $40,000 the second year.
