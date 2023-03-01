Today
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Watch Party: Dr. Who, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, March 2
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-7 p.m. — Teen Mental Wellness Day, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
3:30-6:30 p.m. — VITA Tax Preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Brews and Books, Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St., Auburn.
Friday, March 3
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-Fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Babies and Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11 a.m. — Babies and Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-5 p.m. — Teen Art Club: Inkblot Art, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, March 4
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — VITA Tax Preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon — Garrett Sons of the American Legion gun raffle and wild game feed, Garrett American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Doors open at noon; food served at 2 p.m. Gun raffle begins at 3 p.m. $25 donation per ticket, includes raffle and meal. Children 13 and under eat free.
Monday, March 6
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 7
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, March 9
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 10
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, March 13
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 14
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, March 16
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 17
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, March 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Old Fort Coin Club coin and currency show, Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Over 50 tables of numismatic material. Free admission.
Monday, March 20
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 21
8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Red Cross blood drive, Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, auxiliary gym, right of door 1. Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give, sponsor code lpcs.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Thursday, March 23
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Education series, “Questions to ask your Doctor”, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 24
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, March 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 28
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, March 30
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 31
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 19
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Wednesday, April 26
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
