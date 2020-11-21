AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
Due to an upgrade to the Evergreen Indiana system, some digital services will be unavailable from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. These include Overdrive, Hoopla and Kanopy. Download digital items prior to 10 p.m. Wednesday so you have plenty of items to get you through the holiday weekend. For help connecting to digital services, visit the library or contact library staff at 925-2414 ext. 120 or info@epl.lib.in.us. The Evergreen Indiana site and app also will be unavailable during this time.
All people age 8 and older visiting the library are required to wear a face covering during their entire visit. Face coverings must completely cover the mouth and nose. Those who do not wish to wear a face covering can use the library’s curbside or delivery services, and can call the library at 925-2414, ext. 120, with questions.
The library continues to require the wearing of face coverings, encourage social distancing and enhance cleaning in an attempt to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community while keeping library services available to the community. Library management is in contact with the DeKalb County Health Department, and hours and services are subject to change as COVID-19 conditions and guidance changes.
Librarians are offering personalized staff suggestions on what to read. Visit epl.lib.in.us/staff-suggestions/ or call 925-2414, ext. 120, for suggestions.
In this week’s Virtual Babies and Books, Karen is singing, rhyming, and sharing the story “Nose to Toes You are Yummy” by Tim Harrington. This and other virtual programs are available on Eckhart Public Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/eckhartpubliclibrary.
It’s DinoVember at Eckhart Public Library. Visit the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/eckhartpubliclibrary for recommendations.
