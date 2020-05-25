AUBURN — A semi rolled over Sunday at 4:30 a.m. after colliding with an abandoned 2004 Chevy Suburban, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The crash occurred on the shoulder of Interstate 69 southbound near the 323 mile marker, south of Auburn.
The driver, Charles E. Holtz of Grand Rapids, Michigan, sustained minor scrapes and pains, police said. The semi was carrying packages of Ice Mountain bottled water.
The southbound lanes of I-69 were closed for nearly two hours. The Auburn Fire Department, DeKalb County Homeland Security, Parkview DeKalb and Parker’s towing assisted during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.