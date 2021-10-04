AUBURN — A contestant from Hicksville, Ohio, rose to the top of the Premier Show of Showmen contest Saturday night at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn.
Kaitlyn Zeedyk, representing Defiance County, Ohio, outscored showmanship champions from eight other counties in the annual competition on the final night of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. It drew a full-house crowd to the livestock arena on the fairgrounds.
The contest required entrants to show six different species — swine, sheep, goats, dairy beef cattle, dairy cattle and beef cattle — of animals they had not met before each round began.
“I’ve done several of these, and I think this was probably the most competitive one I’ve done,” said judge Lou Richards of Bowling Green, Ohio.
“There were a couple girls that were pretty competitive in almost every species. Really, it was so close within each one that I wasn’t entirely clear, until I came here and saw the final tabulation, which one it was going to be between the two,” Richards said.
Awards for the contest’s six categories were spread among five entrants. Zeedyk won the swine category.
Harper Henney of Steuben County won the sheep and beef categories, making her the only contestant with two category wins. Other winners were Remi Earnhart of Noble County in dairy, Myra Berning of Allen County for goats and Carlie Taylor of DeKalb County in dairy beef. Taylor also won a separate question category that did not count in the overall score.
Also competing were Audri Martin of LaGrange County, Garrett Geiger of Whitley County, Eli Molitor of Paulding County, Ohio, and Kennadi McCain of Williams County, Ohio.
Zeedyk, a senior at Fairview High School, won a $600 scholarship and a personalized bluetooth speaker. She said she has held nearly every office in 4-H and is the president of her local FFA chapter. She shows dairy beef feeders, market lambs and market hogs, and this summer she exhibited the reserve champion market lamb at the Ohio state fair.
In Saturday’s contest, Zeedyk said, “I kind of thought I just kept my cool through everything, even if a certain animal wasn’t working,” such as the reluctant hog she was assigned to show. “I think just learning to keep your cool and being poised in the ring helps you a lot.”
In the question category, Taylor also won a personalized bluetooth speaker for her response on why 4-H is a great program.
“It gets you out in the community — not only in your local community, but your state and national community, and you meet so many people that turn into your family,” Taylor said in a response heard by the audience. “It teaches you responsibility, teaches you drive, gets you up out of bed early in the morning and even late nights in the barn. I think it helps a person in their overall personality.”
