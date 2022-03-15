These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 3-10. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Joseph L. Ackerman, Rome City, speeding, $171 (DC).
My N. Be, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Autumn D. Boham, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Chloey S. Chambers, Butler, registration and display of registration, $175 (ISP).
Patricia A. Conley, Auburn, driving left of center, $190 (AUB).
Dylan J. Cross, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Elizabeth A. Dawson, St. Charles, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Clayton E. Diehm, Avilla, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Travis R. Douce, Dexter, Michigan, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Madison J. Farnsworth, Hamilton, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Erika A. Fish II, Antwerp, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Enrique V. Flores, Saginaw, Michigan, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (DC); no vlaid driver’s license, $150 (DC); expired plates.
Matthew B. Freeze, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Terry L. Gibson, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Chase A. Gideon, Auburn, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Brian L. Graber, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Rebecca A. Haiflich, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Samantha P. Hamblin, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jerico L. Harden, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ronald K. Ike, Sidney, Ohio, failure to register plates on semi, $165 (ISP).
Derek F. Johnson, Catonsville, Maryland, speeding, $170 (BPD).
Megan M. Jordan, Auburn, no license when required, $175 (AUB).
Jessica D. Kennedy, Garrett, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Brandon D. Key, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Katelyn L. Konkle, Auburn, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (AUB).
Milian M. Lawson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Cyanna R. Lemanski, South Milford, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (DC).
Kyaw Kyaw S. Five Lilly, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Min T. Lin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cynthia R. Louchart, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Lyle E. Miller, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Peggy D. Miracle, Decatur, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rebecca J. Moesner, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Rosemarie A. Moore, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Kevin G. Murray, Indianapolis, speeding, $175 (DC).
Lauren M. Newman, Columbia, Tennessee, speeding, $196 (DC).
Jennings D. Nickolson, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Boyce W. Nodine, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Kimberly A. Novak, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Tasha M. Perry, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
Angelo M. Pestritto, Jonesville, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
William S. Peters, Albion, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Matthew J. Plummer, Warsaw, expired plates, $175 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Arika G. Riser, Wolcottville, expired plates, $175 (WPD).
Stephen J. Roehm, Kendallville, failure to yield, $171 (DC).
Timothy W. Seamon, Fremont, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joseph P. Sittler, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Debra K. Spahiev, Fort Wayne, registration certificate, $175 (ISP).
Shelia J. Stoner, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hollie M. Sutton, Fort Wayne, no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Andrea L. Thoel, Auburn, dog off property, $50 (DC).
Bradley A. Wainwright, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jennifer L. Warner, Arcola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tennille N. Weaver, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Michael D. Zimmerman, Auburn, failure of vehicle making left turn at intersection, $196 (ISP).
Anthony J. Zivkovich, Hillard, Ohio, no U-turns on freeway, $165 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.