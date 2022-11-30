Tax abatement committee to meet
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council’s tax abatement committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Thalasa Energy project and the tax abatement application for which the DeKalb County is the designating body.
The Sculpin solar project will be discussed regarding updating the score sheet and vote on a recommendation to the council.
The meeting will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
