INDIANAPOLIS — Cross those hard-to-buy-for people off your shopping list in a snap by giving them a 2023 holiday gift pack from the DNR.
A gift pack can be used the whole year, whether the recipient enjoys camping or sleeping in the comfort of an Indiana State Park Inn after enjoying the outdoors. The gift pack also saves you up to $31 over buying the items individually. A limited quantity of gift packs is available.
The $99 gift pack includes a 2023 resident annual entrance permit, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine (six issues), and one of two $65 gift card options. One gift card option can be used at the campgrounds — another gift card option is a $65 State Park Inns gift card. You also have the option of upgrading either to $100 by paying $35 more.
Indiana has 36 state park properties throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for 2023 to all state park properties beginning Jan. 1.
The inns gift card can be used at any State Park Inn, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card can also be used for lodging, meals in the dining rooms, or gift purchases.
The camping gift card can be used toward the rental of campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, youth and rally camps, and cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins).
The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold at gatehouses and park-operated stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas, or saddle barns.
The offer is available through Dec. 31, 2022, or when sold out. Gift packs can be purchased only at shopINstateparks.com.
