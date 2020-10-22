WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School National Honor Society will host a “trunk or treat” event Saturday from 3-5 p.m., or while supplies last, at the school.
Barriers will be set up for traffic control and parents must remain in their cars at all times. The event is for anyone in fifth grade and under.
Six-feet social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. A costume does not substitute for fabric mask.
Hand sanitizing will take place at all stations. There will be candy, a ring toss, music and a photo booth.
All workers will undergo a pre-screening process. Those who feel sick should not attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.