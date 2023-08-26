Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made three arrests Aug. 24-25, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dustin McHale, 28, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (battery causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor).
Kelly Hipskind, 58, of the 1500 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Aug. 24 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation (operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony).
Guy Cumming, 33, of the 1000 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Aug. 24 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chantell Swihart, 45, of the 500 block of North Union City Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor).
Jacob DeLong, 35, of the 400 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 24 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Casey Bowers, 30, of the 1000 block of East Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Hefty, 21, of the 4200 block of C.R. 46-A, Auburn, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lance Barnhart, 21, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 5:49 a.m. Aug. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
