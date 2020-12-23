AUBURN — Steps toward a pedestrian bridge for Morningstar Road and a major new water line received approval from the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety Wednesday morning.
The board hired A&Z Engineering for $29,100 to design a pedestrian bridge across Cedar Creek on Morningstar Road.
The bridge would be part of plans to provide sidewalks both east and west of Cedar Creek along Morningstar Road, said City Engineer Daryl McConnell.
“The obvious obstacle is getting sidewalk across the Morningstar bridge, which is currently just wide enough for vehicle traffic,” McConnell said.
The pedestrian bridge could be part of a new vehicle bridge or separate from it, he said.
The city will advertise for construction price bids on a new water main under 15th Street, with connecting segments to the Fulton Street water tower on the city’s west side.
A new, 12-inch pipe of ductile iron will replace several smaller and older cast iron pipes along the route that are “near the end of their life,” said city Water Superintendent Randy Harvey.
The project will provide better connection to the city’s other two water towers. That will result in consistent water levels in the towers, improved service to customers and stronger flows for firefighting, Harvey said.
Along 15th Street, the new pipe will stretch from Phillip Street at least to Main Street. If construction bids are favorable, it could be extended two more blocks east to Union Street.
New pipes also will be installed on 7th Street from Brandon to Fulton, then south to 11th Street and east to Phillip Street.
The estimated price of the project is just under $1.8 million. The board will open bids Jan. 28.
Harvey said plans call for construction to start April 1 and be substantially complete by Sept. 24.
During construction, affected customers will be notified of brief service interruptions. Each home along the route will receive a new connection to the property line, requiring a brief switchover.
“I think the customers are going to like knowing they have a new water main,” Harvey said.
