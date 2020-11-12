AUBURN — A passenger suffered an injury when a car collided with a deer Thursday at 12:17 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Frederico Garcia Acuautia, 48, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, complained of pain in his right ankle and leg. A Parkview EMS ambulance took him to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for evaluation.
Acuautia was riding in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Candido Linares, 35, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, who was not injured. Linares told police he was traveling north on Interstate 69 near the 323 mlle marker, five miles south of Auburn, when he saw a deer in the middle of the roadway. He did not have time to slow or stop and struck the deer with the front end of his car.
The car sustained extensive front-end damage and its air bags deployed. It stopped off the east side of the roadway on the berm. Police rated it a total loss.
The Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS assisted county police.
