INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team.
Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math.
“Across Indiana, schools and industry leaders are working together like never before to connect students to high-quality STEM experiences that will lead to incredible advancements for our communities, our state and most importantly, our students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “We’re excited to honor our top students in STEM through the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team, and I encourage all interested students to apply.”
This program honors four high school students for their outstanding efforts and accomplishments in one of the STEM disciplines. Winning students each receive a $1,000 deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by Elliott and letter jackets identifying them as members of the Governor’s STEM Team.
The submission period for the program is now open, and applications may be submitted via this JotForm. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
“It’s an incredible honor to award each STEM Team winner with a $1,000 CollegeChoice account deposit in support of their future education,” Elliott said. “These students represent the best of Hoosier hard work and innovation, and we are humbled to help them have a bright future with less student loan debt.”
The Governor’s STEM Team program will recognize the top high school STEM students in the state with consideration for coursework, extracurricular activities, work/research projects, leadership roles and community service.
Winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.
Indiana is known as a state that prioritizes STEM education. This includes:
• More than 100 Indiana STEM-certified schools. These schools exemplify a great deal of inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, integration into humanities and related arts and out-of-school STEM activities.
• Indiana STEM Cadre. The STEM Cadre develops and implements collaborative professional development for educators; and
• New science and computer science standards. Last year, Indiana approved new science and computer science standards that increased focus on supporting active student engagement in science learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.