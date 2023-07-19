Care Mobile
coming to library
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will welcome Parkview Health’s Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Monday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Care Mobile is staffed by Parkview Physicians Group Pediatrics providers and provides convenient access to health care to children from infants to 18 years.
Services include: wellness visits, immunizations, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments, and childhood health and safety education.
Walk in or schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
