AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Alex Garrison of the 100 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was fined $150 for operating a vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shane Egly of the 300 block of West Green Street, Butler, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, and was placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Hughes of the 4600 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, received a 120-day suspended sentence for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor, and two days of incarceration, with credit for one day served, for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Carlos Martinez Jr. of the 300 block of West Maple Grove Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 142 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received 71 days of jail credit and was placed on probation for 223 days.
Zachary Lokey of the 700 block of Anderson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Emily Malcolm of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony. She received five days of jail credit and was placed on probation for 530 days.
