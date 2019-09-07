AUBURN — Sixty-three percent of respondents who participated in a survey say they are in favor of vote centers in DeKalb County.
The survey, released July 3, was developed for the DeKalb County Election Board to gather opinions and comments from the public on vote centers.
Local organizations shared the survey on social media, and paper copies were distributed in city and town offices throughout the county, as well as at the DeKalb County clerk’s office. The survey also was available online.
Results of the survey were posted on the DeKalb County government website this week.
In June, the DeKalb County Council passed a resolution approving DeKalb County as a vote center county. The vote center model would allow voters to cast their ballots at any vote center location throughout the county. A bipartisan committee has been formed to study the topic.
The three-member county Election Board, consisting of DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright and representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, will make the final decision on whether to move to vote centers. The election board’s decision must be unanimous.
Currently, on Election Day in DeKalb County, voters can cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. Until now, 39 precincts in DeKalb County have been housed at 18 polling sites.
A vote center study committee is looking at establishing 10 vote centers throughout the county, Albright said. They would be at the Hamilton Life Center; Ashley Community Center; the Corunna fire station; New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo; the Butler American Legion post; Dayspring Community Church; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Coburn Corners Church of Christ in St. Joe; Community Heritage Church south of Auburn; and the JAM Center in Garrett.
On the survey, the question, “Are you in favor of vote centers?” received 365 responses. Sixty-three percent said “yes;” 19.7 percent were undecided; 9 percent said they needed more information; with the remaining 8.3 percent saying they were not in favor of vote centers.
The survey also asked, “How convenient is it for you to vote on Election Day at your assigned polling place?” Of the 366 people who responded, 33.1 percent said it is extremely convenient; 24.6 said it is very convenient; 25.4 said it is somewhat convenient; 11.7 said it is not so convenient; with the remaining 5.2 saying it is not at all convenient.
Nearly 74 percent of people taking the survey said they always vote. Reviewing a map that showed the 10 proposed vote centers in DeKalb County, 41 percent of respondents said it would be extremely convenient for them to vote on Election Day at a vote center, with 30.6 percent saying it would be very convenient and 19.9 percent saying it would be somewhat convenient. The remaining 8.5 percent said it would be not so convenient or not at all convenient.
On the question of which of the proposed vote centers respondents most likely would use, 46.8 percent said those in Auburn.
Of the respondents, 69.9 percent said they typically vote in person on Election Day at their assigned precincts. Twenty-nine percent said they vote early at the courthouse.
The survey also invited additional feedback, and a total of 75 responses were received.
“Vote center voting has the same options to vote as precinct voting,” was one comment.
“People attempt to vote at the wrong place all the time — this ‘stupid-proofs’ the process so people who move or haven’t previously voted can more easily vote,” was another.
Other comments in favor of vote centers included:
• “This is a needed change to meet today’s needs.”
• “I’m sure it would benefit a lot of people, and I would not vote against it.”
• “I believe vote centers would be extremely beneficial and convenient.”
• I feel that anyone voting should be able to at any of the centers.”
Comments that were not in favor of vote centers included:
• “Proposed vote center is further from my home than my current precinct. In this situation, I would favor keeping the current system.”
• “Polling places would be too distant for many people, thus discouraging some voters.”
• “Things are going well the way they are now. I see no need to change.”
Albright said the Election Board will consider the results of the survey as it makes a decision on vote centers. She expects the board will take a final vote on the proposal toward the end of October.
