Catholic Charities is planning two open house events for adults interested in becoming youth mentors.
The events will be:
• Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 S.R. 9, Albion; and
• Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 319 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
Catholic Charities staff and mentors will be on hand to explain how the volunteer program has a great impact on youth in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
Last year, Catholic Charities matched 45 mentors with 45 mentees. This year, 16 more mentors are needed to match with young people.
“Today, over 8.5 million youth lack supportive, sustained relationships with caring adults,” said Andrew Walsh, director of Catholic Charities’ North Region Office in Auburn. “Research shows mentoring teaches youth how to develop healthy relationships, as well as provide the support and guidance needed to help them succeed later in life. Our National Youth Mentorship Program is doing just that, but needs the help of local adults.”
For more information, people may contact Shirley Johnson at 925-0917 or email her at sjohnson@ccfwsb.org.
The service area for Catholic Charities includes the 14 counties of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, with a population of 1,247,850. Catholic Charities has offices in Fort Wayne, Auburn and South Bend. In fiscal year 2018-2019, it served 17,077 individuals. The agency’s vision is to create Generation Zero: the first generation of children free from poverty. To learn more, people may visit EradicatePoverty.org.
