WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday unanimously voted to begin the process of moving forward with a $12.755 million bond to pay for $12.5 million of facilities upgrades.
The vote comes after months of discussion, board meetings and work sessions to determine the next steps for funding and elements members want to see included in facilities improvements.
In June, the board voted 3-2 not to proceed with a $20.87 million bond issue for facilities upgrades. Earlier this month, the board regrouped and shifted to consider an alternate plan.
Tuesday night, interim chief financial officer Brandon Penrod presented a proposal outlining potential projects, how they would be paid for, and a timeline.
Penrod’s presentation noted there is about $2.1 million available in current operational fund dollars that can be used for some items. These include: $63,783 to address a front office leak at DeKalb High School; $105,880 for a generator for egress and fire alarm at Waterloo Elementary School; $345,201 for windows and doors upgrades at Country Meadow Elementary School; $45,000 to address an uneven gravel walk surface at the high school; $200,000 each for playgrounds at Waterloo and Country Meadow; $75,000 for bleachers at Waterloo; $140,000 for bleachers at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School; $140,000 for bleachers at J.R. Watson Elementary School; $140,000 for bleachers at Country Meadow; $127,566 for tuck pointing and exterior repair at the high school; and $128,390 for tuck pointing and exterior repair at Country Meadow.
Penrod also identified $300,000 that is remaining in a J.R. Watson bond that can be used to pay for a fire alarm upgrade with voice and DDC (Direct Digital Controls) upgrades.
There also is about $1 million remaining in a middle school bond that can be used to pay for a fire alarm upgrade with voice, bleachers and exterior metal siding at the middle school, Penrod noted.
Penrod then outlined a proposal for a $12.775 million bond sale that would pay for other projects. He said the bond sale would be tax-rate neutral and would result in about $12.5 million to pay for improvements.
Projects financed by the bond would be:
Waterloo — fire alarm upgrade with voice; heating, ventilation and air conditioning overhaul and upgrade to temp spec units, $6,059,969.
DeKalb High School — fire alarm upgrade with voice, upgrade fire extinguisher cabinets with ADA pulls, asphalt and concrete repair and classroom technology, $2,116,130.
Country Meadow — fire alarm upgrade with voice, main power upgrade, DDC controls upgrade, $539,510.
J.R. Watson — generator for essential services, partial asphalt repair, plumbing fixtures, exterior brick repair and tuck pointing, $303,270.
McKenney-Harrison — DDC controls, digital watchdog upgrade for cameras, $486,337.
DeKalb Middle School — section of roof work, DDC controls upgrades, $2,157,276.
Penrod also provided figures showing the total payback, based on the term of the bond. A $12.755 million bond with an interest rate of 5% would result in total payback of $16.37 million over nine years; $16.04 million over eight years; and $15.7 million over seven years, the board heard.
Penrod reviewed a proposed timeline for the bond sale, with hearings taking place and resolutions adopted at the Sept. 19 and Oct. 12 school board meetings, with bonds likely being sold in late October and bond closing likely in mid to late November.
“I just appreciate the discussion and the work over the last month to try and nail this down and I think we’ve got a good path forward to keep some momentum,” said board member Heather Krebs.
“I think we should start right away thinking about what the next year looks like, because there’s a lot of planning that needs to go into that.”
Board president Greg Lantz said he echoed those sentiments.
“Great work on what we have and I think the next work session, we dig in and start planning the next few years after that,” Lantz added.
Following the vote to begin the bond process, the board approved advertising for a construction manager as constructor.
Penrod said the “construction manager as constructor” is the same delivery method the district used in 2021 facilities improvement project.
Penrod said a recommendation in selecting a CMC will come before the board at its September meeting.
