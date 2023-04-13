DAR chapter hears about native plants

AUBURN — At its April 8 meeting at Eckhart Public Library, DeKalb County Soil and Water District technician Bill Ward instructed members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, about native plants used during colonial times.
The chapter also heard member Sue Anderson summarize the successes of the 27 acres of native habitat she manages as a hobbyist. Anderson and Ward joined to present information about the importance of the Conservation Research Project, often known as the “set-aside” program.
Ward, a veteran and nature enthusiast stated, “I am not an expert when it comes to native plants in this area. I am a generalist.” Nevertheless, he not only discussed the medicinal values of pollinator plants but also reviewed how certain grasses, wetland plants and pollinators thrive.
Anderson, a member of “Pheasants Forever,” which consists of Noble, Steuben, DeKalb, and Allen counties, stated the local chapter #182 ranks 16th in the nation for its conservation efforts in 2022. Ranking is based on chapters that spent over $50,000 on Habitat. “The local chapter spent $73,671. It’s a very strong chapter with many supporters,” she said.
Ward presented a slide show of plants and discussed where they grow and how they were used as medicines. Most people recognize black-eyed Susans and purple cone flower, however, the Illinois Bundle flower and the Partridge Pea may not be that familiar. These four are among many used by early natives to treat the common cold, dropsy, bronchitis and edema. Many were used as anti-inflamatory medication and some as stimulants. One of Ward’s favorite native flowers is the May apple. “It’s poisoned in all respects until the tiny apple fruit turns red,” he said, “Even so, the fruit was used in colonial times as an emetic, purgative.”
Since DeKalb County was mostly wetlands, plants such as the May apple, jewelweed, jack-in-the-pulpit and varieties of ironweed thrive. ”We’ve lost 85% of our native grasslands,” Ward said, “so everything we can do to save and protect native species should be our goal.” The Indian, little bluestem, switch grass, and big bluestem grass thrived more in the plains than locally, and they were used and cultivated for cattle feed.
Members participated in a question and answer session, and Lisa Conrad, who is involved in many pollinator plantings, told of upcoming workshops. Refreshments featuring plants and butterflies were provided by Liz Chmiel and Conrad.
Regent Nancy Brickley conducted a brief meeting, with members giving committee reports and attending to business. She announced the Indiana DAR 122nd State Conference will be held May 18-21 in Indianapolis. The next meeting will be May 13 at the Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.