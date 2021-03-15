ANGOLA — DeKalb County schools are sending 13 students to the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
The students qualified with their entries in the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair, which was judged virtually on Saturday at Trine University in Angola.
Qualifiers for the state science fair include seven students from DeKalb High School — Olivia Benbow, Matthias Hefty, Sydney Hefty, Alana Morris, Atticus Refner, Christopher Schweitzer and Olivia Woodcox.
Also qualifying from DeKalb County schools are:
• Silas Refner and Titus Refner of DeKalb Middle School;
• Rylan Moughler and Teagan Vanover of Butler Elementary School;
• Stella Steury of Riverdale Elementary School; and
• Isaac Hefty of St. Joseph School.
The 33rd annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair will be a virtual event, sponsored by the Science Education Foundation of Indiana. It is scheduled for the week of March 22-27 for grades 9-12 and the week of April 5-10 and for grades 4-8
The complete list of Tri-State Regional Science Fair awards to DeKalb County students:
Butler Elementary
Rylan Moughler — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Cameron Memorial Hospital Foundation; United States Office of Naval Research;
Teagan Vanover — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8; Earth and Environmental Science; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; United States Office of Naval Research;
Marbella Avila — American Psychological Association, Northeastern Center Junior Division first place;
Joshua Eck — Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Junior Division second place;
Jackson Fisher — Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Junior Division first place;
Elijah Hankey — Chi Epsilon Junior Division
Riverdale Elementary
Stella Steury — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8; Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Cameron Memorial Hospital Foundation; United States Office of Naval Research;
DeKalb Central Elementary Schools
Alexandria “Alex” Baumgartner — Grade 4 third place.
Xavier Baumgartner — Grade 1 first place; Chi Epsilon; Trine University Math Club-Mathematical Association Student Chapter Most Original Use of Mathematics;
Kenzie Dunn — Grade 3 third place; Northeastern Center Elementary Division third place;
Raegan Dunn, Grade 1 second place;
Anna Holbrook — Society of Women Engineers;
Rowan Kempf — Grade 2 first place;
Harper Lee — Grade 2 second place;
Chloe Maple — Grade 3 first place and special award; Purdue College of Agriculture;
Abigail Todd — Grade 3 fourth place;
DeKalb High School
Olivia Benbow — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Northeastern Center second place; Senior Earth and Environmental Science second place; Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition; National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration;
Matthias Hefty — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Purdue College of Agriculture; Senior Engineering first place;
Sydney Hefty — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Senior Earth and Environmental Science first place; Society of Women Engineers; American Institute of Chemical Engineers; Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers senior division first place; Chi Epsilon; Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition;
Alana Morris — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Senior Earth and Environmental Science second place; Northeastern Center second place; Stockholm Junior Water Prize; National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration;
Atticus Refner — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Yale Science & Engineering Association; United States Office of Naval Research;
Christopher Schweitzer — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Senior Engineering second place; American Meteorological Society; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; United States Metric Association;
Olivia Woodcox — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; Northeastern Center Senior Division first place; ASM Materials Education Foundation;
Gavin Kling — United States Office of Naval Research;
DeKalb Middle School
Silas Refner — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8; Junior Division second place; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition;
Titus Refner — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8; American Institute of Chemical Engineers Junior Division; Purdue College of Agriculture; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts third place;
J.E. Ober Elementary
Kylie Bergman — Grade 5 fourth place;
Caden Crabill — Grade 2 fifth place;
Asher Gilliland — Grade 3 honorable mention;
Brady Richards — Grade 3 honorable mention;
Lakewood Park Christian School
Hudson Gaines — Grade 3 honorable mention; Northeastern Center Elementary Division first place;
Dominic Garner — Mu Theta Alpha;
Isaac Hostetler — Grade 5 fourth place; Tri Beta — Xi Beta Chapter;
Jack Strasser — Grade 2 fourth place; Northeastern Center Elementary Division second place;
St. Joseph School
Isaac Hefty — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, Grades 4-8; Grade 4 first place and special award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.