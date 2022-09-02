AUBURN — For Karen Wrogeman of Spencerville, it’s all about the memories.
Wrogeman is approaching the 50th year owning a 1963 Corvette. Friday, she brought the vehicle to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Downtown Cruise-In.
Wrogeman said her late husband, Craig, had purchased the vehicle two months before the couple started dating.
Over the years, Wrogeman said, she has stripped the vehicle’s paint, and replaced pieces and parts.
“I did a little bit of everything,” she said.
“I try to do as much as I can … It always needs work.”
“It’s comfortable to drive — it’s a hoot to drive,” she said.
Wrogeman said she takes her beloved Corvette to “every car show I can find.”
“It’s a memory,” she said of the car.
“I’ll have it forever.”
Steve Allen of Auburn brought his 1960 Volvo Model PV 544 to Friday’s event. He has owned the car for 46 years, and for the first 10 years, it was his daily driver, he said.
Allen said the vehicle has undergone a partial restoration — with the body being repaired and painted – but most of the car is original.
“Now, he said, the Volvo is his “toy car,” and he drives it from April to October, mainly to shows.
Relating how he came to own the vehicle, Allen said after he moved to Auburn, he would drive home from work and see the car sitting in front of a house. One day, he decided to ring the doorbell and ask the owner if he wanted to sell it.
Father and son Joe and Lukus Walker of Auburn sat alongside each other, displaying their Volkswagen vehicles — Joe a 1960 panel van and Lukus a 1983 Rabbit pick-up.
“We’re big VW fans,” Lukus admitted.
Joe said he drives the customized panel van frequently. The van can be used for camping, with seating folding down to become a full-length bed.
Dave VanDerbosch of Garrett enthusiastically shared the story of his wife Tonya’s 1970 El Camino. It had been the show car of her father, Jack Davis, VanDerbosch said. After being unhappy with one of the car’s showings, Davis stripped it down and there it sat, he added.
“My wife got it and restored it the last two years,” he added.
“She restored dad’s show car — brought it back to life.”
Garry Spear of Wolcottville was happy to talk about his 1918 Dodge Brothers touring car.
“It’s all original,” Spear said.
“You never get in a big hurry for anybody or anything,” he said of driving the vehicle.
“I drive it 20 (miles per hour). It’s just fun to drive.”
Ray Schenkel of Fort Wayne was on hand to talk about his 1957 BMW Isetta 300 — a vehicle that has been in his family for 42 years. Schenkel purchased the BMW from his brother four years ago. Promotional material on the vehicle boasts it provides “7 1/2 feet of thrill-packed driving.”
Reaching a top speed of 53 mph, the vehicle has a fuel capacity of 3 1/2 gallons, with a fuel consumption of 60 miles per gallon, according to information displayed in the vehicle.
