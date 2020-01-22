BUTLER — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post concluded a criminal investigation of a local massage business in Butler on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the owner being arrested on a charge of rape, a Level 3 felony.
The Indiana State Police began investigating Butler Creative Touch Massage in Butler after a female made an allegation of nonconsensual sexual activity when she was receiving a massage earlier this month, a news release said. During the investigation, another female came forward to provide information that she experienced a similar event at the Butler Creative Touch Massage two years earlier.
Detectives conducted a voluntary interview with the owner/massage therapist, James “Jim” Whitman, 57, the alleged perpetrator of the sexual activity. Police said the investigation showed that Whitman has practiced massage therapy for longer than 10 years in Butler. He is not licensed through the State of Indiana, but holds a certificate from the Center for Vital Living School of Massage Therapy.
The complete investigation was turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s office for review, and the prosecutor’s office secured an arrest warrant for Whitman.
Whitman was taken into custody by Indiana State Police detectives around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday without incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn where he was booked into custody and awaits an initial hearing.
