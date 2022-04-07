AUBURN — A Butler man was arrested Monday and accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in a Butler park.
Michael Damron, 21, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with the Level 4 felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Butler Assistant Police Chief Matthew Traster, the alleged incident took place March 19 at South Side Park. The alleged victim was age 14.
The alleged victim told police that while she was at the park, Damron showed up. As they were sitting across from each other, Damron put his hand inside her clothes and touched her, according to the affidavit. The girl said she was scared because she did not want to get into trouble, and Damron told her not to tell anyone, the affidavit said.
Police spoke with Damron, who stated that the girl grabbed his hand and forced him to touch her, according to the affidavit.
Police also spoke to the alleged victim’s grandfather, who stated the girl was crying when she came home and said Damron had raped her, the affidavit said.
