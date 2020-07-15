FORT WAYNE — The Parkview Pediatric Developmental Center is now open to help children and families understand and manage developmental delays, including autism and other conditions, Parkview Health said.
The center, which opened to patients Monday, is on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus at 11141 Parkview Plaza Drive, Suite 210, Fort Wayne.
Serving children from birth to age 18, the center uses a team approach to evaluate and diagnose autism and other developmental delays as early as possible. Providers include a pediatric developmental physician, child psychologist, speech and occupational therapists, mental health therapist and nurse practitioners.
“For children with developmental delays, early intervention is key to helping them live a more enriched life,” said Patti Brahe, senior vice president for Parkview Women’s & Children’s service line. “By providing family-centered care, we can help children and their loved ones better manage their unique needs, and help set them up for later success in school, the workplace and their community.”
Specialized services at the Parkview Pediatric Developmental Center include occupational and speech therapy, mental health counseling, child psychology services, floor time therapy, additional testing and a neonatal intensive care unit follow-up clinic
Like all Parkview Health facilities, the center is following safety guidelines to minimize exposure to COVID-19, including enhanced cleaning procedures, staggered appointment times and social-distancing measures.
To make an appointment or learn more about the center, people may call 266-5400. Some patients may require referrals from their pediatricians.
