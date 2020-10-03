AUBURN — Eighty years ago, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair was canceled due to another health concern.
The Eckhart Public Library staff took a journey through the library’s archives and newspaper articles to travel back to 1940, when polio came to DeKalb County. As a result, a video was created with narration, photographs, and newspaper articles that tell the story.
The library staff hopes that, in the absence of this year’s fair, the community enjoys a peek into the past that mirrors elements of the present. The video can be seen on the library’s Facebook page in the Local History Playlist.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be having their monthly book sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds support the programming and services of the library. The sale will take place in the library’s Administrative Annex at 212 W. 12th St.
The library will offer free document shredding services Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9-11 a.m. in the library parking lot. These services are provided by Confidential Shredding Services and will take place in a drive-through format. All materials need to be able to reasonably fit in a car.
This week the library will bring back online versions of Babies & Books and Storytime, which will be posted weekly on the library’s social media. These will be in addition to Outdoor Storytime. Online Storytime will be posted on Sundays and focus on story-telling and folktales. Opportunities for family discussion and activity prompts will be shared. Virtual Babies and Books will be posted on Wednesdays and offer opportunities for caregivers to interact with their young children in early literacy activities. Both of these programs can be accessed remotely from home during the pandemic at the convenience of those watching.
This week's events:
• Online Storytime, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., library’s Facebook page;
• Eckhart Envoys Session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Envoys Session 2, Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Reader’s Delight Book Club, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., library park;
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park;
• Virtual Babies & Books, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library Facebook page;
• Creative Writing Group, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Zoom;
• Brews+Books, Thursday, 6 p.m., Auburn Brewing Company;
• Document shredding services, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9-11 a.m., library parking lot; and
• Friends of the Library book sale, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. library Administrative Annex.
