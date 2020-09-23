HAMILTON — People have stepped up to ensure the kitchen and cafeteria at Hamilton Community Schools run smoothly while four members of the kitchen staff are quarantining due to COVID-19, the Hamilton school board heard Monday night.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel said four of the six kitchen employees have been quarantining since Sept. 16.
“People stepped up to help,” Cassel said. “It’s been a collaborative effort. It’s gone well. I don’t think we’ve fallen behind at all.”
Cassel himself has been assisting in the kitchen while staff members are out, the board heard.
Cassel expressed appreciation for all those who have stepped up to fill a need. He noted that on the first day kitchen staff members were absent, DeKalb Central food service director Ashlee Shroyer and her food service manager, Jennifer Grogg, assisted the district with some preparation work.
“They were kind enough to come in and make sure we kept our head above water,” Cassel said.
Menus already are set, and the district is in daily contact with the kitchen manager, Cassel said.
The district also is receiving help from a retired cook as well as other staff members.
“We do what we have to do make sure the kids can eat,” Cassel said. “It’s a good group.”
School board President Jeremy Hill thanked everyone for the extra effort that is being put forth.
Also Monday night, the board conducted a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget that totals $6.85 million. Cassel said the budget is “very comparable” and a little less than the 2020 budget.
No public comments were received. The board will adopt the budget at its October meeting.
Elementary school Principal Kristyn Watkins reported books worth $2,700 were sold at the school’s book fair recently. Beginning-of-year testing at the elementary school is complete, Watkins said.
