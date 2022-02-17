WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will implement an after-school tutoring program for elementary and middle school students.
The school board approved the program during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said the district has an opportunity, because of COVID Relief ESSER funding, and an obligation to address student learning gaps.
Students in grades K-5 and 6-8 whose data indicates educational gaps will be offered after-school tutoring. Vaughn said the program will be in lieu of elementary and middle school summer school.
Certified classroom teachers will provide direct instruction and will be compensated at their current hourly rate, Vaughn said.
“I would emphasize direct instruction. This will not be a computer-based program. This will be teacher-to-student,” Vaughn added.
Elementary students will receive instruction in mathematics, English/language arts and reading, after school for one hour, two days a week. Middle school students will receive instruction for one hour, for up to four days a week, in both math and English/language arts.
Grab-and-go snacks will be provided by the district’s food service department. Transportation will not be provided, but provisions will be made for supervision of students who are awaiting a later pick-up time if necessary, Vaughn said.
“We realize and understand that some parents do not get off work at 3:30 or 4:30 and so we will have a latch-key, per se, program available for those students … to help accommodate parents’ schedules,” Vaughn added.
The district hopes to begin the program as soon as possible and continue the tutoring to the end of the 2022 school year.
“I love this idea. I love this program. Nobody knows better than our teachers who are there with our students every day exactly what their needs are and where those gaps are. Being able to address this in real time as they’re learning and as we’re seeing those gaps appear is huge, rather than going back and trying to catch up in three or four weeks in the summer,” said board President Heather Krebs.
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board approved an agreement with Grand Canyon University. As a partner with Grand Canyon, students will have opportunities for scholarships and access to programming, Also, classes will be available for staff at a minimum expense and the university will provide sponsorships at various times throughout the school year, the board heard.
• Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider reviewed the district’s 2022 budget, which was approved by the Department of Local Government Finance in December.
The district’s advertised budget totaled $40.125 million and was approved at $40.124 million. The 2022 approved budget is $1.84 million more than the 2021 budget.
Reviewing expected revenue, property tax rates and assessed valuation, Snider said an average home price of $180,000 in DeKalb County would mean an increase of $65.16 annually over 2021.
• The board appointed Connie Fullerton to the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, replacing Marcus Wagner whose term expired on Jan. 2022. Fullerton’s term will last through Jan. 31, 2026.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of high school teacher Rebecca Pfeffer. The board also accepted the resignations of middle school custodian Joan Bailer; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Jasmine Wright; middle school track coach Kara Morehead; Choice paraprofessional Shayla Vance; Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Tamara Campbell; food service substitute Mary Littlejohn; and speech and language pathologist Sara Sullivan.
The board approved the appointments of: J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional long-term substitute Katie Pfister; Waterloo Elementary School STEAM Club sponsor Eryn Mirra; middle school head custodian Benton Miller; technology department PowerSchool administrator Joshua Yankey; technology department PowerSchool specialist Tim Yoder; technology department technology specialist Greg Griffin; Country Meadow custodian Scott Larsen; J.R. Watson paraprofessional long term substitute Jocelyn Ewing; middle school food service employee Heather Morhart; high school first baseball assistant coaches Randy Bice and Logan Stahly; high school head girls track coach Makena Hurse; Waterloo applied skills paraprofessional Hannah Clemons; middle school girls head track coach Justin Bigelow; middle school girls assistant track coach Elizabeth Philips; bus driver Dawn Robinette; J.R. Watson long term substitute teacher Julie Beckman; and high school first assistant girls basketball coach Craig Fordyce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.