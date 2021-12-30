GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center is looking at diverse ways that people can give and has now added stock donations as an option.
“It’s looking at diverse giving methods,” Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Nicole said, “especially for operating, since it’s a challenge for people to make donations in this current culture, but the stock market has done really well this year, and has been happening for the last years.”
The center, located at 1200 E. Houston St., known as the JAM Center, looked at ways to adjust its giving portfolio.
“People can reduce their capital gains by giving a tax-deductible donation through stock,” Nicole said.
The center has partnered with Horizon Bank, which set up an account to accept those nonprofit gifts to produce dividends or use them for operating support.
The largest source of donations comes during its annual operating campaign.
“We try to raise about $175,000 a year, specifically in donations to the annual operating campaign,” Nicole said.
Grants account for about 32% of the JAM Center’s $1.3 million annual budget, while its operating budget is about 15%.
The center’s key programs include teen support by providing life skills and, especially now, mental health support. “Coping mechanisms, it’s been a really rough few years, especially for teenagers,” Nicole said.
The center’s teen program is offered five days a week at no cost with food, so it’s funded 100% through donations. Its early education programs, including before- and after-school programs, is for infants through fifth grade. Families are asked to pay tuition, “but we do not charge them what it actually costs to operate, so we raise funds and that gap is about 30% for that program to help make sure that we can offer quality programs.”
It also raises $12,000 a year for scholarships for up to 40% off the programs.
“We try to help our community by making (the programs available) at a reasonable price,” Nicole said.
It also works with the state for Brightpoint vouchers for child care assistance.
The JAM Center serves people in 21 ZIP codes, Nicole said. DeKalb County is the prime county for those who come to special events and swim lessons, but the center serves the surrounding counties as well.
“We accept people from everywhere,” she said. “Our senior programming is a big part of that, so once they get a group of their people together, they’ll be inviting their friends. ... Geography is not a big deal. It’s more about relationships.”
The JAM Center also has an endowment through the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
“Some people like to give more of that long-term legacy gift and that endowment is also to help our operating costs,” Nicole said, “so our hope is that at some point in time, we would have enough in our endowment that we wouldn’t have to do so much fundraising, we could focus more on programming.”
The center kept its early education programs open throughout the pandemic and has been seeing participation in its other programs, such as swim lessons and fitness classes, increasing since reopening in June 2020 after state-ordered closure.
However, it’s still not up to full capacity. It had virtual programming for teens during its closure and now that it has reopened, “We’re still seeing that parents are still hesitant to let their kids come and hang out with other kids after school because we still have quite a lot of people that have COVID right now,” Nicole said.
DeKalb County, like most of northeast Indiana, has been in red on the state health department dashboard, meaning it has a high positivity rate for COVID-19.
To donate stock or make other donations, contact Nicole at 357-1917.
