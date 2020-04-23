FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has announced that due to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, his office is switching to an electronic submission process for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The competition is open to all high school students in the 3rd District of northeast Indiana. The overall winner will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The winner will receive two tickets to Washington, D.C., from Southwest Airlines to attend a reception in June.
The 2020 contest theme is Patriotism.
All submissions are due by Friday, May 15, and participants should email their submissions to RepBanks.Art@mail.house.gov.
The email body should include the student’s name, school name, art teacher’s name, student’s grade level, name of artwork, medium used and a description of the artwork.
“Make sure to write in why you think your piece encapsulates this year’s theme, and what the image you chose to focus on means to you personally,” Banks’ announcement said.
The Virtual Online Gallery will launch May 18. More details on the competition rules and guidelines may be found on the Congressional Art Competition page of Banks’ website.
