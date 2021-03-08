AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are inviting the City of Auburn to make them an offer.
The commissioners are ready to sell the site of the county Highway Department on the south side of Auburn.
City officials last week expressed their interest in the property, which lies immediately north of Eckhart Park and its Carr Field.
“We want to see what exactly they’re proposing,” County Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
The commissioners are preparing to buy a new, larger home for the Highway Department — a 15-acre property on the east edge of Waterloo and the south side of U.S. 6 — owned by Brett Henderson.
County officials said a direct land swap with Henderson could be one option for selling the Highway Department’s current headquarters.
In that scenario, the county would pay Henderson the $768,000 difference between the appraised values of the properties.
Two appraisals of Henderson’s site averaged $1,073,000. Appraisals of the county’s existing property averaged $305,000.
It would be up to city officials to make a more attractive proposal.
“We want to do what’s best for the county, so we want to see what the city has to offer,” Sanderson said.
State law allows making deals with Henderson or the city without making the county’s land available to the highest bidder, the commissioners said. Taking bids still is a possibility, however, they added.
What’s not an option is selling the land for less than the $305,000 appraisal, even if it were legal, the commissioners said.
“We would not do that to the taxpayers. We would not sell it for less than the appraised value. It just wouldn’t happen,” said Commissioners President William Hartman.
Henderson has asked for one year to vacate his property, commissioners have said. During that year, the county would have access to the site to begin constructing additional buildings.
The Waterloo property already has an 11,000-square-foot building that includes 2,300 square feet of office space, plus other structures, the commissioners said last week.
The county Highway Department also needs a year to vacate its present site, according to county officials.
