Auburn Port Authority to meet
AUBURN — The Auburn Port Authority committee will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
The meeting will take palce in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss 2023 repairs and maintenance.
