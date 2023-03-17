Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum announces Easter train excursions

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has announced Easter train excursions are running once again.
The 10-mile, round-trip takes passengers from the museum, located in North Judson to the English Lake/Kankakee River area and back on Saturdays April 1 and 8.
Riders ages 2-12 need to bring their Easter baskets to collect filled eggs during the Easter egg hunt. Everyone will have an opportunity to visit with the Easter bunny.
Enjoy the sights and smells of springtime while riding through the rural countryside. While riding behind a vintage diesel locomotive, riders have the option to ride in open-air sightseeing cars or in a vintage coach.
Tickets for the Easter train begin at $14. Reservations are required and can be made at the website, hoosiervalley.org. Passengers are reminded to dress for the weather.
Before or after their ride, guests are invited to visit the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum grounds where they can see railroad memorabilia, photographs, rolling stock, signals, and vintage steam and diesel engines, all free of charge.
Steam train excursions, also a 10-mile round-trip, are being planned at the museum later this season. More information will be published as the schedule is finalized.
Regular train excursions will be on Saturdays and various Sundays from May through September, this season. The annual Civilians & Soldiers in History event, with numerous displays and re-enactors, will be Saturday, July 22. Special pumpkin and Santa trains will be scheduled to close out the 2023 season.
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroading history. Special group events, including school groups, can be arranged during the week by contacting the depot.
The museum is always free but there are fees for the train rides. The museum is open Saturdays, all year-round.
Visitors are encouraged to check the website for current times. Reservations for train rides may be made online at hoosiervalley.org or by calling the depot at (574) 896-3950 and leaving a detailed message.
