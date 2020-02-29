AUBURN — Lake City Bank has announced that Becky K. Hefty has been promoted to vice president, retail banking officer of the bank’s Auburn branch.
In the position, Hefty supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also manages the daily operations of the office and handles retail and small business loans. She has been with the bank for four years.
Hefty has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Fort Wayne, formerly Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne. Hefty serves as president for the Community Foundation of DeKalb County and treasurer for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. She also serves as scholarship chair for the Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club and is a board member of SonShine Ministries. She serves as a steering committee member for the DeKalb County Cares 100+ philanthropy group and volunteers for Junior Achievement.
Lake City Bank, headquartered in Warsaw, operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana.
