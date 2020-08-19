AUBURN — These licenses to wed were granted in July in DeKalb County.
Robert Allen Sennett, 38, Garrett and Jennifer Ann Ginther, 38, Garrett.
Ethan Cole Yourdon, 20, Auburn and Olivia Renae Allen, 20, Auburn.
Justin Lemar Castner, 30, Waterloo and Carsyn Raiann Dziadosz, 24, Waterloo.
Lucas Robert Buttermore, 22, Auburn and Ashlyn Nicole Teders, 23, Auburn.
Brandon Michael Shanyfelt, 26, Auburn and Taylor Nicole Rutkowski, 25, Auburn.
Jacob Donald Mason, 37, Garrett and Rachel Marie Marts, 27, Garrett.
Jeremy Joseph Hallam, 42, St. Joe and Tiffany Diane Wehner, 45, Fort Wayne.
Andrew Job Sigmund, 48, Waterloo and Julie Elizabeth McGinley, 39, Waterloo.
Mark Phillip McGhee, 44, Auburn and Carrie Anne Bard, 40, Auburn.
Michael Steven Esselburn, 64, Hamilton and Maureen Ann Prebynski, 61, Auburn.
Jacob Taylor Huey Zimmerman, 25, Ashley and Katie Alizabeth McCoy, 25, Ashley.
Lance Carlyle Roberts, 23, Columbia City and Mariah Ann Escamilla, 22, Auburn.
Devin Alexander Hollis, 26, Garrett and Taiylor Beth Ann Wineland, 26, Garrett.
Jan Hugh Fraze, 71, Avilla and Terresa Leigh Griffiths, 60, Avilla.
Wayne James Fry, 51, Auburn and Deborah Kay Treadway, 54, Van Wert, Ohio.
Santiago Garcia, 57, Auburn and Maria Lyn-Shoop Davenport, 53, Vicksburg, Michigan.
Steven James Teppel, 35, Auburn and Amanda-Jean Louise Badman, 31, Auburn.
Steven Rex Kennedy, 59, Garrett and Bobbie Jo Lucarelli, 49, Garrett.
Matthew Lee McCormack, 41, Butler and Heidi Renee Evans, 40, Butler.
Bennett Glenn Rieke, 26, Auburn and Jayma Wyneek Phillips, 27, Auburn.
Philip Chaffins, 54, Waterloo and Dena Kae Williams, 50, Waterloo.
Timothy Ross May, 35, Auburn and Tabatha Marie Canaday, 40, Auburn.
Spencer Howard Ellis Crim, 22, Auburn and Librianna June Wolfe, 20, Auburn.
Larry Raymond Busche II, 56, Auburn and Carolyn Rene Kline, 57, Auburn.
Wayde Thomas Willson, 21, Bunker Hill and Makayla Marie Schannen, 22, Auburn.
Christopher James Vogel, 40, Garrett and Tara Elaine Mickler, 35, Fort Wayne.
Nicholas James Shoemaker, 22, Auburn and Kendra Mae Schieber, 23, Auburn.
Andrew Richard Hansen, 26, Auburn and Olivia Ann Christine Martin, 25, Auburn.
Stephan Jay Mast, 47, Garrett and Rhonda Renee Owens, 46, Garrett.
Robert Allen Treesh II, 40, Garrett and Brittany Lynne Reed, 35, Garrett.
Ashton Daniel Boes, 25, Spencerville and Hailie Brooke Workman, 25, Fort Wayne.
Wayne Leroy Knight, 35, Butler and Chasity Nicole Johnson, 33, Butler.
Zachary Robert Dohner, 26, Butler and Haley Jordan Ramsey, 21, Auburn.
Kyle Lynn Mast, 24, Garrett and Kyli Michelle Purk, 23, Garrett.
Joseph Michael Russell Reed, 37, Garrett and Carlee Michelle Mercer, 29, Garrett.
Benjamin J. Schmucker, 40, St. Joe and Deborah M. Graber, 23, Grabill.
David Brooke Ryan Jr., 39, Mishawaka and Amber Nicole Doyle, 40, Waterloo.
Joshua Hicks, 22, Auburn and Madeline Zimmerman, 21, Auburn.
Michael Scott Davis, 45, Garrett and Tia May King, 36, Garrett.
