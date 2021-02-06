Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson Street, Auburn. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom by telephone or computer, beginning at 5:50 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81064592397?pwd=ZHBmRGwrdDY1eTN2bzQzMjN3TXFIUT09. Meeting ID: 909 628 7272 Passcode: 19102020 Phone: 1-(312)-626-6799 or 1-(646)-876-9923. Following the regular monthly business meeting, the board will hold a closed executive session at 7:15 p.m. to discuss a performance evaluation of individual employees.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.