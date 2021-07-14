AUBURN — The Bulldogs will take to the stage when they play at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs is made up of Wayne Neukom on bass and lead vocals, Bernie Stone on drums, Bob Zmyslony on keyboards and vocals, Kenny Taylor on guitar and lead vocals and Maggie Hawkins on woodwinds and lead vocals. The gate opens at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted.
Those attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. The event occurs rain or shine.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
