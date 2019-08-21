WATERLOO — DeKalb New Tech freshmen students in the World Bio class of Kelsey Pierce and Christina Lapham tackled the idea of activating change in the initial entrance to high school in hopes that it would create a gratifying four years leading up to graduation.
Empowering students with the tools to become “agents of change” sent them on a journey of exploration with Jeni Oberlin’s chemistry sophomore class and Cynthia Boyd’s and Briana Schrock’s media literature sophomore students. The sophomores created confessional letters regarding freshman year experiences and shared with the students a reflective and introspective piece about how they would approach their ninth-grade year if they had the chance to do it all over again.
Many students gave advice about the importance of staying on task, keeping organized and up-to-date with assignments, as well as staying out of rumors and drama. The freshmen brainstormed with the sophomores and bounced ideas back and forth over the course of the project. The end result culminated in a short video and presentation about a particular theme to incorporate into student life as well as actionable steps and proactive behaviors.
Students centered final presentations on ideas ranging from attitude and relationships, practicing kindness, respect, and adaptability and shared their ideas with members of the DeKalb High School administration team and instructional coaching staff. The top achieving projects focused on the idea of perspective, particularly on how you can’t judge a book by it’s cover as well as another group’s project that focused on getting involved in a way that lends to the overall culture of the school.
