AUBURN —DeKalb County Sheriff candidate Det. Brady Thomas has announced that if elected as DeKalb County Sheriff, he will appoint Ben Rice as his chief deputy.
“I have chosen Ben Rice to serve as my chief deputy because he is the logical choice to partner with me in making significant changes in the department that will positively impact the morale of our department, the ability to recruit and retain both jail staff and road deputies, and the level of professionalism in serving our community,” Thomas said in a press release.
Rice is a 16-year veteran of the department and has the unique perspective of serving in several positions including jail sergeant, road deputy, detective and school resource officer. These experiences provide him with valuable insight as he oversees the administrative functions of the department. He is also able to step into any of these roles, if necessary, Thomas said.
Rice holds an associate degree from Vincennes University in public safety. He graduated as number one in his class from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and is also a certified polygraph examiner. Rice has been active in the community by being a H.O.P.E. mentor, a volunteer with Junior Achievement, youth sports and DeKalb County Special Olympics.
“I am honored to continue serving the citizens of DeKalb County in the position of chief deputy,” Rice said. “Brady Thomas and I have a great working relationship, and I believe together we can develop a professional department that respects and utilizes the skill set of each employee and provides the community with a professional, competent county police force.”
Rice lives in Auburn with his wife, Amanda, and their two children.
Thomas announced his intention to run for Sheriff of DeKalb County in May 2021. He is challenging Sheriff David Cserep in the May 3 primary election. Early voting in the county begins April 5.
Cserep’s current chief deputy is Roger Powers.
