AUBURN— Byler Lane Winery will release its new Dog Days of Summer wine in a fundraising party for the DeKalb Humane Shelter on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Byler will donate $1 from the sale of each bottle to the shelter, which also will have donation jars at the event.
This promotion began with a dog photo contest in January. People entered photos of their dogs for a $25 donation to the shelter.
All photo entries were reviewed by committee members and Byler Winery. The winning dog, named Aggie Bear, is featured on the wine label.
