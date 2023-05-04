Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 1-2, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Roy Jarnagin, 54, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. May 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of terms of bail and fraud, both Level 6 felonies.
Amy Ullom, 36, of the 3000 block of McArthur Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. May 1 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Jennifer Oliver, 37, of the 1600 block of East Kammerer Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. May 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and theft with prior, both Level 6 felonies; and false identity, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Barton, 34, of the 11200 block East, C.R. 750 South, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. May 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.