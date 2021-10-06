AUBURN — New cases of COVID-19 continue to hover in the high teens and near 20 in DeKalb County.
With what the state still classifies as “high spread” in the county, officials with the DeKalb County Health Department reported two new deaths on Wednesday. The deaths are the 84th and 85th in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Those two deaths have alarmed DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
“Fairly young people from DeKalb County are dying from COVID ... concerning,” he said in a text on Wednesday.
The deaths were a local resident over age 40 and and one over age 50.
On Wednesday, the county reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, up five from Tuesday. Those 20 cases included two school-aged children. The 15 cases on Tuesday included five school-aged children.
The age breakdown of cases for Wednesday included: two in the 0-10 age group, three in the 11-20 age group, six in the 21-30 age group, two in the 31-40 age group, one in the 41-50 age group, three in the 51-60 age group, two in the 61-70 age group and one in the 71-80 age group.
Dr. Souder continues to urge those who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the highly transmittable Delta variant. He is also urging residents to mask up when they are in public spaces and stay socially distant.
