Garrett man arrested
for alleged sex crimes
GARRETT — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit apprehended Mark Vincent Michels, 57, of Garrett Wednesday morning without incident.
Michels was arrested in connection with a sex crime incident, which occurred on Sunday. Preliminary charges include rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was assisted by the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office, Garrett Police Department and Fort Wayne Assault Treatment Center.
